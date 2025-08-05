How to get a Jet or Helicopter in the Battlefield 6 beta

Fighter jets and Apache helicopters in the Battlefield 6 beta are your two aerial vehicle options, though flying isn't easy. BF6 only allows jets and choppers to spawn in certain large-scale maps and game modes, and on top of that, there's only ever really one at a time for each team, so it's very much a matter of who gets to them first when they do appear in Battlefield 6.

So you can be ready to be at the front of the queue, we can show you where to get fighter jets and Apache helicopters in BF6, as well as what you need to know about both vehicles before you go and access the Battlefield 6 beta.

Where do Fighter Jets and Apache Helicopters spawn in Battlefield 6?

To get a jet or helicopter in BF6, you need to be playing one of the large-scale game modes, like Conquest, on a map that supports aerial combat, such as Liberation Peak or Operation Firestorm.

Under those conditions, helicopters and jets will spawn at your team's HQ periodically. Helicopters will simply appear parked and ready to fly in that area, but jets are different. When one is ready, a prompt will appear that states "Aircraft Available for Deployment", at which point the next player to go back to HQ and interact with the Vehicle Supply Station will be able to spawn a jet in the airspace above HQ, already in mid-flight, with them seated in the cockpit.

Players respawning from death (probably because their squadmates haven't read this guide on how to revive in Battlefield 6) can also select HQ and immediately choose to spawn in any vehicle that's currently unclaimed, including jets or helicopters.

Keep in mind that both vehicles are powerful, but hard to fly, with a serious leaning curve for those who are unprepared. You also need to keep in mind that certain Battlefield 6 classes, mainly the Engineer, will have anti-aerial weapons designed to bring you down, to say nothing of tanks and anti-air turrets that players can operate from ground level.

