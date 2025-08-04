When are the Battlefield 6 beta times and dates

The Battlefield 6 beta times will let you jump into EA's latest shooter over three weekends and try out some of the new maps and modes. As is the norm in these situations, there are only specific set periods during which the servers will be active, so here's the lowdown on all of the open beta times for BF6. There's plenty of hype surrounding Battlefield 6 right now, so the chance for a hands-on preview – which all players are invited to – is an exciting prospect.

What times will the Battlefield 6 beta be running?

The Battlefield 6 open beta times are split over three periods during these dates:

Early Access From Thursday August 7 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST to Saturday August 9 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST (rolling straight into Weekend 1)

Weekend 1 From Saturday August 9 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST to Monday August 11 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST

Weekend 2 From Thursday August 14 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST to Sunday August 17 @ 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST



While the two main weekend open beta sessions are available to everyone, if you want to play during the early access Battlefield 6 beta times then you need to redeem an early access code or qualify through one of several other possible routes. We've got the full details on what's required for joining the skirmish early in our separate how to access the Battlefield 6 beta guide.

When is the Battlefield 6 beta preload time?

The Battlefield 6 beta preload time started on Monday August 4 @ 8am PDT / 11am / EDT / 4pm BST, which means that at the time of writing it is now available. To find it, go to the digital storefront for your platform and search for "battlefield 6 open beta", then download the beta client from the results.

