What are the Battlefield 6 beta rewards and Twitch Drops you can earn

A selection of Battlefield 6 beta Twitch Drops and rewards are available to unlock, both by completing various challenges during the open beta and by watching Twitch creators stream the game. While you won't actually be able to use these cosmetics until the full Battlefield 6 launch in October, they can only be earned during the open beta period so will quickly become exclusive items.



If you haven't already worked out how to access the Battlefield 6 beta then now is the time to get that organized, so you can have the client preloaded and be ready to jump in as soon as the beta goes live. Whether you're completing in-game challenges or watching streamers for Twitch Drops, this is how to earn all of the beta rewards in Battlefield 6.

What are the Battlefield 6 beta rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

The following Battlefield 6 beta rewards are available to earn during the two weekend sessions, by completing challenges:

Open Beta Weekend 1 rewards: Reach Level 10: Lights Out Player Card Reach Level 15: Rising Star Character Skin Reach Level 20: Night Terror Weapon Charm Assault: Get 50 Close Quarter Kills (within 10m): Striking Distance Weapon Package Support: Revive 100 teammates: Own the Night Weapon Sticker Engineer: Repair 3000 health to vehicles: After Dark Weapon Sticker Recon: Spot 300 Enemies: Seeker Character Skin

Open Beta Weekend 2 rewards: Capture 42 flags in Conquest, Domination or King of the Hill: War Machine Vehicle Skin Get 200 kills or assists: Bat Company Dog Tag Capture 10 sectors in Breakthrough or Rush: Dominion Weapon Package



Battlefield 6 classes (Image credit: EA) Choose between Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon with our guide to all of the Battlefield 6 classes.

While these are all cosmetic rewards that won't give you any sort of competitive advantage, they will give you bragging rights to prove that you were part of the Battlefield 6 beta and successfully completed the initial challenges. Note that these rewards are restricted to their relevant weekends, meaning if you haven't finished the Weekend 1 challenges by the end of that session, you won't be able to finish them off during Weekend 2, so don't leave them until the last minute!

What are the Battlefield 6 beta Twitch Drops?

(Image credit: EA)

In addition to the Battlefield 6 beta rewards unlocked by completing in-game challenges, there are also Twitch Drops available to earn by watching Battlefield 6 streams during the Battlefield 6 beta times. If you watch for 30 minutes during the early access period on August 7 and 8 then you'll receive an early access code to use yourself, then during the two open beta weekend sessions on August 9-10 and 14-17 you can unlock these Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops:

Watch for 1 hour: Mimic Weapons Package

Watch for 2 hours: Landslide Soldier Skin

Watch for 3 hours: Shattered Vehicle Skin

Watch for 4 hours: Imperial Soldier Skin

To start earning Battlefield 6 beta rewards with Twitch Drops, make sure you've linked your EA and Twitch accounts then tune in to creators streaming Battlefield 6 when the beta is active. Once you've earned them they will appear in your Drops Inventory, so make sure you claim them within 24 hours and then enter them on the Battlefield Code Redemption page to add them to your account ready for the full launch in October.

Prepare for the fight by checking out the best Battlefield 6 weapons in the beta.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.