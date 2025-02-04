EA says Battlefield 6 will launch before April 2026

Yesterday, EA pulled back the curtain on Battlefield 6, revealing a few scant details ahead of an upcoming community playtest. Today, the publisher has one more piece of news: the new Battlefield game is currently set to launch sometime before March 31, 2026.

"EA unveiled Battlefield Labs," the company notes in its latest financial report, "a new initiative allowing player-driven testing and innovation ahead of the franchise’s expected fiscal year 2026 release." FY 2026 for EA runs from April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026, so that narrows down Battlefield's release plan to a solid 12-month window.

Actual information on this new Battlefield game, which still doesn't have an official title, is still pretty hard to come by. The game's in pre-alpha and Battlefield Labs sign-ups will soon give fans an early taste, but given how long EA titles like Skate 4 and Project Rene have been in testing, that was no clear indication of an imminent launch. At least now we have a clearer picture of when the game's coming.

One other thing we know about the new Battlefield is that it's in development at no fewer than four different studios, with traditional series developer DICE taking the lead on multiplayer and underlying game systems. The studio line-up will be a bit bittersweet for racing game fans, though, as Need for Speed and Burnout developer Criterion is fully committing to work on Battlefield. But hey, at least Criterion is helping to bring the campaign back to the series.

These are the best Battlefield games of all time.