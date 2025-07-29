Battlefield 6's skins have apparently leaked, and EA appears to be steering clear of Fortnite and Call of Duty's wacky collaborations for now with no crossover cosmetics in sight

Battlefield 6 's roster of character skins has seemingly leaked online, and it looks like it won't have Peter Griffin or Rey Mysterio running around.

Fortnite changed the industry entirely, and whether you think that is a good thing or a bad thing is up to you, but it's made the act of collaboration a massive deal. Nowadays you can't go ten feet without some crossover being announced. There's obvious examples like Fortnite's ever-expanding roster, but even the likes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds are packed with the likes of Nickelodeon characters now, to the point where some are starting to hate it, as most recently seen by Call of Duty's Beavis and Butthead skins.

But Call of Duty's loss is something Battlefield can take advantage of, and from the looks of things DICE (and EA more widely) is looking to do just that. A user on the Battlefield subreddit (via TheGamer and MP1st) has shared all of the skins apparently found in the game in the Battlefield Labs test. And so far, all of the skins are entirely military-themed as opposed to having the Quaker Oats guy or Randy Marsh from South Park in there.

That being said, you don't exactly see games launch with crossovers that much do you? Black Ops 6's launch roster didn't feature the likes of Beavis and Butthead in there. So there's always the chance that we'll get to this time next year and be playing Battlefield 6 with Mr Blobby and Noel Edmonds as our Duos skins.

