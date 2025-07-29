Battlefield 6 leaks are so widespread that scammers are now apparently sending Steam phishing links disguised as playtest invites

A glut of Battlefield 6 leaks, paired with a spike in attention following the official reveal from EA and Dice, has seemingly chummed the waters for scammers sending Steam phishing links presented as playtest invites.

News hound Battlefield Bulletin flagged false offers of Battlefield 6 playtest access spotted on Instagram, and other users have independently reported seeing the same or similar phishing advertisements.

The scam is billed as an official Steam opportunity, but it is ultimately a transparent attempt to steal Steam accounts.

One variant of the fraudulent advertisement reads: "The purpose of the test is to evaluate a limited set of Battlefield 6 features on a wide variety of user configurations, to stress-test server infrastructure and to collect feedback Demolish [sic] your environment for a strategic advantage. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6."

This absolutely sounds like the kind of thing an AI would upchuck if you requested generic marketing copy for Battlefield 6. Another screenshotted scam ad is even more obvious, outright calling Battlefield 6 an early access game (it's not).

It goes without saying that this is an illegitimate offer and you should not click on or interact with any of these links.

This is not how EA or Dice handle playtest invites, for one. The only official avenue we have right now is signing up for Battlefield Labs via EA's website.

There are a ton of legitimate Battlefield 6 leaks going around – lengthy gameplay segments, release date crumbs, vehicle combat sections, and mercifully tame skin designs – and you can enjoy those as responsibly, as you would any leak, but you can safely chuck these playtest offers in the garbage.

