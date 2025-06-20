Battlefield 6 dataminer shows evidence the FPS is bringing back 2 series mainstays: a dam-busting campaign mission and a battle royale mode

Battlefield 6 - or whatever EA ultimately decides to call it - may feature a battle royale mode, according to one dataminer who also shared an early clip of an explosive campaign mission.

Battlefield Labs is developer DICE's new testing ground for the shooter series, but while some lucky fans are enjoying an early taste of the next mainline entry, dataminers are instead having a field day looking over in-game files.

One dataminer who goes by 'temporyal' recently posted a short snippet showing a work-in-progress Battlefield 6 mission, where the player makes a dam go boom (in classic Battlefield 4 fashion) before escaping in a frenzied car chase. The footage is obviously rough around the edges - textures are unfinished and there isn't any sound, so do your best pew pew impression for extra immersion.

It's worth noting that there's no guarantee this Tajikistan mission makes it into the final game at all; it's just a video file for now, and like any work-in-progress leak, it's subject to change. In a follow-up comment, however, the dataminer also says, "it looks like we’ll be getting a prologue and eight missions set in various locations - including Egypt, Tajikistan, the USA, and Gibraltar."

That's not all, though. A battle royale mode might also be incoming, which wouldn't be too outlandish considering Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2048's short-lived swings at the subgenre.

Over on Reddit, temporyal claims they've dug deep enough to find details on Battlefield 6's battle royale mode, too. "Drop into the combat zone and prepare for hostile contact," the Labs' files reportedly read. "Loot weapons, gadgets, and call-ins for tactical advantage. Complete missions, secure intel, and custom weapon drops, and stay ahead of the collapsing NXC flamefront. Be the last squad standing to win."

The whole mode apparently revolves around missions you can take up, netting you with rewards, such as weapons drops, vehicles, or "field upgrades," which sound like boons for your class's traits. The most exciting (alleged) feature in my mind is a new 'Oversight' system that allows dead players to stay in the action with drones, remote cameras, and other gadgets. Here's hoping Battlefield 6's battle royale mode lives slightly longer than its predecessors, if it even makes it into the final game to begin with.

Battlefield 6 doesn't have a release date yet