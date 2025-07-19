Battlefield 6 is seemingly just called Battlefield 6, according to leaked packages sent to content creators that might signal a reveal from EA soon

Who would've guessed? Battlefield 6 is titled - wait for it - Battlefield 6, according to leaked promo packages seemingly sent to some content creators. And with all the rumblings and leaks and rumors in the air, an official reveal from EA shouldn't be too far behind.

Content creator DooM49 posted, and then quickly deleted, a giant crate that publisher EA allegedly sent them. The silver package was wrapped up tight and had the name Battlefield 6 clearly printed on it - and if the post is to be believed, it would be the first time EA's officially confirmed the title of its new FPS. (Some Redditors were quick enough to grab a screenshot of the box before it disappeared from the interwebs.)

The whole hullaballoo led to speculation that EA's planning a big blowout for the new shooter sometime soon. The publisher previously said it wanted to launch a new Battlefield before April, 2026, and after the attention-sucking black hole that is GTA 6 got delayed, EA said the still mysterious game's release date was "clearer" than ever.

Take all of this with a huge grain of salt until EA says anything for itself, however.

In the meantime, the Battlefield's Testing Labs has been quite prone to leakage over the last few months. We recently got a short, snappy look at the game's alleged battle royale opening, which at least one dataminer said was set in California. Other leaks also showed some sweet tank-on-tank action.

Hopefully developer DICE and EA can stick the landing. There seems to be more goodwill toward Battlefield 6 than the series has enjoyed in years and, not to put too much pressure on either party, it's reportedly cost more than $400 million to make.

An hour of Battlefield 6 has leaked, and I'm trying to contain my hype but even a former producer thinks it looks like Bad Company 2