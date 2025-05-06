EA CEO won't call out the GTA 6 delay by name, but says the new Battlefield release window is "clearer than it was before"

I've long admired, and I mean that genuinely, EA CEO Andrew Wilson's ability to answer a question without answering it, and his recent (non) comment on the GTA 6 delay and what it could mean for Battlefield 6 is a prime example.

During the Q&A portion of EA's Q4 2025 earnings call, Wilson was asked about "the big, major expected release" and how its delay to May 2026 could impact "the competitive landscape for the Battlefield launch window and subsequent performance expectations."

Battlefield 6 doesn't have a firm release date, but EA recently revealed that it is set to launch in Fiscal Year 2026, which runs from April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026, meaning the game is due to launch before April 2026. Wilson, of course, declined to comment or even say GTA 6 explicitly, but he did heavily imply that Battlefield 6 is more primed to hit that release window than it was before Rockstar's delay.

"Games take many years to build and develop, and it's unlikely that if you weren't already ready to launch in this window, it may be hard to get ready and take advantage of what might be otherwise a less competitive window than we may have anticipated earlier relative to Battlefield," Wilson said.

"What we have said all along is we've been building towards a window that we thought made the most sense for Battlefield, but we wouldn't launch into a window that we thought truncated the value that we've invested into the franchise or the value that we think our players will derive from it once they jump in and start playing.

"I think now, without going too far, we believe that window is clearer than it was before, and we feel very good about launching Battlefield in FY 26."

Let me do my best translation of Wilson's corpo speak here: Yes, GTA 6 getting delayed is good for the Battlefield 6 release window because there's less competition now. But while GTA 6 has a concrete release date, Battlefield 6 only has a very vague release window. All we can really infer from this is that Battlefield 6 probably isn't going to launch anywhere near the GTA 6 launch date of May 26, 2026.

