Battlefield 6 campaign trailer goes all-in on the destruction the series was once known for: "Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage"

The first major stop on the Battlefield 6 promotional tour has arrived, and with it, our first look at the FPS title's campaign. Sure, there are plot teasers in here, but the exciting bit is just how many crumbling buildings and exploding environments we see falling apart over the course of the two minutes of footage.

The trailer, which you can see below, makes a real point of lingering on scenes of environmental destruction. We see a helicopter crash into an apartment, a collapsing bridge, and even an entire city street falling apart. Another sequence shows a tank blowing apart a building where some soldiers are taking cover. Yet another shows a damn coming down. Yet another sees an entire building get blasted apart.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There are too many instances of environmental chaos to count, and while these might all be scripted campaign sequences, it's clear that EA is making a point of putting that destruction front and center. As the publisher promises in a press release, you'll be able to "blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage."

Destructible environments were once a hallmark of the Battlefield series, but that feature has been severely deemphasized in recent entries. Showing this much of it here certainly seems to be a bit of a mission statement, and a message to lapsed fans that this sequel aims to get back to what made the series so beloved in the first place.

But we'll see what this all means for the game itself on July 31. That's when the devs are hosting a big multiplayer reveal event, showing the first public look at gameplay. While we don't have official launch or pre-order details, the Battlefield 6 release date seemingly leaked yesterday, and it appears we're looking at an October 10 launch.

