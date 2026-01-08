As Ubisoft shuts down a freshly-unionized studio, worker's union says it will "pursue every legal recourse" to protect employees' rights

Ubisoft yesterday announced it's gutting Ubisoft Halifax, the in-house studio behind Assassin's Creed Rebellion and Rainbow Six Mobile, just weeks after the subsidiary voted to unionize, prompting a worker's group to pursue legal action.

Ubisoft announced the closure yesterday, which is said to be affecting 71 employees responsible for mobile versions of some of the company's biggest hits. The company has said this decision is unrelated to the studio's union.

The news comes three weeks after the vast majority of employees voted in favor of unionizing with the Game & Media Workers Guild of Canada and CWA (Communications Workers of America), and just one week after the union had been officially certified – the first for a North American Ubisoft team.