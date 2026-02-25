Assassin's Creed Hexe creative director quits Ubisoft for the second time, as Black Flag and Origins lead steps in following Clint Hocking's departure

Jean Guesdon, creative director on Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Origins, has taken over as creative director on the upcoming codename Hexe, following the departure of Clint Hocking from Ubisoft. This follows the recent announcement that Guesdon was also appointed head of content for the Assassin's Creed brand earlier this week.

Hocking has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Ubisoft since 2001, starting work on Splinter Cell, before becoming creative director on Chaos Theory and Far Cry 2. He then left to work at LucasArts, Valve, and Amazon Game Studios, before returning to Ubisoft to creatively direct Watch Dogs Legion. He then moved from the Toronto to the Montréal offices to take on the same role on the witch-themed upcoming Assassin's Creed game.

"Clint Hocking, Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, will be departing Ubisoft," a statement made to GamesRadar+ by an Ubisoft spokesperson reads. "We sincerely thank him for his vision, creative contributions, and dedication over the years, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter."

The same statement also reveals that Guesdon has replaced Hocking. He's a strong choice for the role as he was the creative director of Black Flag, one of Assassin's Creed's most successful entries.

"Development on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe continues with a seasoned team," the statement reads. "The game will deliver something distinctive within the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Jean Guesdon, Head of Content for the Assassin's Creed brand, is now acting as the Creative Director on the project."

