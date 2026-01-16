Assassin's Creed Hexe, the next mainline game in the series and reportedly a witchy RPG, adds Mirage and Valhalla writer as lead scriptwriter

Christopher Grilli, a longtime Ubisoft writer with credits on Assassin's Creed Origins, Valhalla, and Mirage, has signed on as lead scriptwriter for what's understood as the next mainline installment in the series, the reportedly witchy RPG codenamed Hexe.

Grilli announced the news on his Linkedin, writing: "I'm thrilled to share that I'm starting a new position at Ubisoft Montreal as lead scriptwriter on Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe. Incredibly grateful to be a part of this team and project!"

Grilli first joined Ubisoft back in 2016 as scriptwriter, with his first major credit being Assassin's Creed Origins. He took on the role of lead writer in 2021 but left the studio in 2023 and joined other companies in various writing capacities. Now he's back at Ubisoft full-time and doing what he apparently likes doing best: writing scripts for Assassin's Creed games.