Assassin’s Creed Hexe will be a "darker" installment "set during a pivotal moment in history," but Ubisoft says it's "taking the time to deliver"

The new head of content for the Assassin's Creed brand has delivered an update on all things AC, including the currently codenamed Assassin's Creed Hexe, which he is now the creative director of.

In a new blog post, Jean Guesdon acknowledges that Ubisoft hasn't said much about the project yet, but assures it's being "built with great care by our veteran team here at Ubisoft Montreal."

"Expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin's Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history," he adds. Alright then, keep your secrets.

He continues: "We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we'll be quiet for a while longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can't wait to unveil more when the time is right."

A word from Jean Guesdon - Assassin’s Creed Franchise - YouTube Watch On

First announced back in 2022 with a tease, we've only had bits and pieces to tide us over. As such, fan speculation does a bit of heavy lifting, with many thinking we're in for a more witchy entry. That tacks somewhat with Guesdon's words, but it's all a touch vague.

That said, we do there's some solid talent behind it. As we've reported, a writer behind Assassin's Creed Mirage and Valhalla is working as the lead script writer – though he's apparently "guiding another team on content," leading fans to speculate over DLC. As I say, a few things have been confirmed.

It's been a big few weeks for Guesdon. Not only did we learn that the Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Origins veteran has been appointed head of content for the Assassin's Creed brand, but he's also taken over the role of creative director on Assassin's Creed Hexe itself. The role was previously held by Clint Hocking, who has since departed Ubisoft for a second time.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that's not all Guesdon shares. My personal highlight is Ubisoft acknowledging the rumors about Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. But also, and deep breathe - Assassin's Creed Shadows is entering its "final phase of support," Unity is getting a 60fps patch tomorrow, and PvP multiplayer game Invictus is "progressing steadily." Phew!

Here are the best Assassin's Creed games to get lost in right now.