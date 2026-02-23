Assassin's Creed 3 director says Ubisoft held back on the ship-sailing stuff until Black Flag because they were worried the tech "wouldn't work," and I have to say that was 100% the right call

Black Flag's sailing is a massive improvement over AC3's, so it might be best they held off on making it "a huge part of the story"

A player on a ship looking at a whale tail during Assassin&#039;s Creed Black Flag.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Commanding a ship in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is a sublime experience to this day – you'd hope so in a game about pirates – but I don't remember the sailing-based missions in Assassin's Creed 3 being nearly so mechanically refined. As it turns out, Ubisoft felt the same way, as Assassin's Creed 3 creative director Alex Hutchinson has revealed the studio wasn't confident enough in the tech to make it a bigger part of the game.

Talking to PC Gamer, Hutchinson said "there was a whole fear that the tech [for the ships] wouldn't work" during the development of Assassin's Creed 3. "So it couldn't be a huge part of the main story, because we weren't certain it was going to work."

