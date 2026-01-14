Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake remains unannounced, but with a recent website domain matching a seemingly leaked name, fans can't believe Ubisoft hasn't revealed anything

After almost a year of fans thinking Ubisoft could be gearing up to finally announce an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake, a new web domain has fans thinking Ubisoft could be gearing up to finally announce a Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake.

When it comes to Assassin's Creed games and games that share a name with 80s punk bands, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is probably the best in both categories. And given the "remake the best one" approach has worked well for Konami with the likes of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, it's no shock that Ubisoft is seemingly tackling the piracy adventure. But despite a 2025 filled with age ratings, hints from voice actors , statue makers , and even a leaked title, the remake is still MIA.

The domain of the website for Black Flag Resynced seems to have been updated again today - I'm really curious when Ubisoft will officially announce it. pic.twitter.com/zIln6asoXkJanuary 13, 2026

The (unofficial) Assassin's Creed News Twitter account posted a new wrinkle in the remake's tale, showing that there is a domain for "ASSASSINSCREEDBLACKFLAGRESYNCED.COM" which matches the supposed name of the remake, per a PEGI age rating.