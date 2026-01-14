Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake remains unannounced, but with a recent website domain matching a seemingly leaked name, fans can't believe Ubisoft hasn't revealed anything
This is either an elaborate prank or Ubisoft is holding it back until everyone stops trying to leak it
After almost a year of fans thinking Ubisoft could be gearing up to finally announce an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake, a new web domain has fans thinking Ubisoft could be gearing up to finally announce a Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake.
When it comes to Assassin's Creed games and games that share a name with 80s punk bands, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is probably the best in both categories. And given the "remake the best one" approach has worked well for Konami with the likes of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, it's no shock that Ubisoft is seemingly tackling the piracy adventure. But despite a 2025 filled with age ratings, hints from voice actors, statue makers, and even a leaked title, the remake is still MIA.
The domain of the website for Black Flag Resynced seems to have been updated again today - I'm really curious when Ubisoft will officially announce it. pic.twitter.com/zIln6asoXkJanuary 13, 2026
The (unofficial) Assassin's Creed News Twitter account posted a new wrinkle in the remake's tale, showing that there is a domain for "ASSASSINSCREEDBLACKFLAGRESYNCED.COM" which matches the supposed name of the remake, per a PEGI age rating.