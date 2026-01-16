Ubisoft chalks up sudden reupload of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag music on YouTube to technical issues, but of course, no one is buying that

Ubisoft says recent Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag music uploads were down to "technical issues," although this issue suspiciously only happened to the game rumored to get a remake .

The Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake feels like one of the worst-kept secrets in the history of games, so much so that I'm starting to believe it's an elaborate prank at this point. Web domains, age ratings, hints from voice actors and statue makers, and pretty much everything else short of actually revealing the game have emerged, and at this point everyone is waiting.

Ubisoft itself appeared to join in on the leaks earli