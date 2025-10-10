Fantastic Four and one-time Assassin's Creed actor reacts to Ubisoft's cancellation of a post-Civil War era game in the most appropriate way possible: "F**k off"

A Fantastic Four and one-time Assassin's Creed actor has told Ubisoft to eff off after the publisher stepped on another rake.

Word on the street is that Ubisoft reportedly cancelled an Assassin's Creed game set in the American Civil War era which would've had players fighting back against the emerging Klu Klux Klan as a former slave. Why? Because the company was scared online racists would be annoyed as they were about Assassin's Creed Shadows. Lame.

AssCreed fans were obviously up in arms about Ubisoft bowing to internet discourse that hadn't even happened yet, especially because developers working on the game were very optimistic about it, according to Game File.

But Ralph Ineson (whose smokey voice you might've heard as Fantastic Four: First Step's Galactus, Final Fantasy 16's Cid, The Witch's superstitious dad, or Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's Charles Vane) summed up everyone's feelings with four words: "Once again, f**k off."

Once again, fuck off https://t.co/kidkOjOZYdOctober 9, 2025

As far as I could find, Ineson's never thrown profanities at the publisher before, but the "Once again" might be referring to the time he told an AI user to "f**k off" too. What a poet, eh?

The canceled Assassin's Creed game was reportedly still in the concept phase of development and would've been years away from release if it hadn't been canned last summer. The racist vitriol against Shadows' black protagonist hadn't reached its peak at the time; Ubisoft were apparently more concerned about the US political climate as a whole because, somewhere along the way, it became controversial to fight the KKK(?)

