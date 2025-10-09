Assassin's Creed fans react to reports of canceled Civil War-era game that would've had players take on the Ku Klux Klan, saying Ubisoft shouldn't be "caving to the 1% of people who got in their fe-fes about Shadows"

Assassin's Creed Shadows apparently isn't the only game Ubisoft had up its sleeve, as reports of a now-canceled Civil War Assassin's Creed surface – a cancellation that fans of the series are largely not happy to hear about, judging by recent reactions online.

The Civil War-era game was reportedly scrapped due to Ubisoft's concerns about the United States' political climate. It was supposedly set to feature a former slave as its assassin – one who would take on the likes of the Ku Klux Klan. As Game File described the cancellation, it came as the unnamed Assassin's Creed entry was "too political in a country too unstable, to make it short." Fans aren't too thrilled, though – and they're sharing why.

Many posts declare that the Civil War-era setting could've made one of the best Assassin's Creed games to date. "This is objectively the best Assassin's Creed premise I've ever heard that would make widespread murder and assassination more fun," jests one such fan, writing that Ubisoft "had to deny us GREATNESS." A commenter likens the canceled game's potential plot to Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, stating that it "would have been a blast."

This is objectively the best Assassins Creed premise I've ever heard that would make widespread murder and assassination more fun. https://t.co/wypGljGai2October 8, 2025

Another thread sees a fan aptly declare, "One thing Ubisoft's leadership has forgotten about their best-selling franchise is that Assassin's Creed IS political. The games have always seen the poorest, the mistreated, and the forgotten unite to fight against an oppressor. Assassin's Creed is thirst for justice." A response shows a player chime in that, "The whole series is about fighting injustice in society on political levels." They're not alone in thinking so, either.

A separate post from well-known Assassin's Creed content creator JorRaptor reads similarly. "It sucks that developers can't freely explore their creative vision and make a game in their preferred setting anymore. But after the shitstorm, manufactured hate, and even death threats the Shadows devs received, it would be insane to send them into another nightmare just two years later. Sad it has come to this."

JorRaptor is likely referencing the backlash against Assassin's Creed Shadows – a topic the community is all too aware of, especially with news of the cancellation of the supposed Civil War-era game now. A Reddit thread on the rumored Assassin's Creed proves as much, highlighting even more disappointed fans. "Caving to the 1% of people who got in their fe-fes about Shadows, especially when it sold like crazy, is pathetic," as one user puts it.

One thing Ubisoft’s leadership has forgotten about their best selling franchise is that Assassin’s Creed IS political.The games have always seen the poorest, the mistreated and the forgotten unite to fight against an oppressor. Assassin’s Creed is thirst for justice. pic.twitter.com/ETIm1f4MESOctober 9, 2025

"Damn! I've been wanting to see this era for years," exclaims another. One calls Ubisoft "a bunch of cowards, asking, "What's so controversial in fighting the KKK? It should never be controversial, for god's sake." Further down in the replies, someone types, "BRING THIS BACK. THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA AND YOUR FEAR OF BACKLASH WILL RESULT IN WATERED-DOWN CONTENT." Not everyone agrees, however.

"Hot take: but I'm actually glad they didn't do this as I don't trust Ubisoft to do this era with the justice and respect it deserves," explains one fan. A couple of others seem to echo this, but I think I'm personally leaning toward the majority here myself. The Civil War-era game sounds like it could've been great – a necessary reminder of the series' message, which has historically included taking on oppressors.

Ubisoft has yet to officially comment on the circulating reports surrounding the game or its supposed cancellation, but I do wonder if the developers will see fans' reactions – and if that will have any effect on future entries at all.

