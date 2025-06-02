"Has that been announced?": Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake seemingly leaked by statue maker who said "you should be aware that there is something going on with Edward"

An Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake has been rumored since 2023, and recent comments from statue maker PureArts suggest the leaks were accurate.

First reported by Insider Gaming, citing a long-unnoticed March tweet featuring a clip from a PureArts livestream that has seemingly been deleted (I couldn't find it in any of the store's YouTube or Twitch vods), PureArts staff members suggested there's something going on with Black Flag protagonist Edward.

Addressing viewers asking why Edward hadn't yet been featured in the store's new Animus Assassin's Creed line, PureArts staff said: "Assassin's Creed fans out there, you should be aware that there is something going on with Edward."

At this point, the stream's co-host asks, "Has that been announced?"

Our apparently unwitting leaker replies: "I think so. I'm pretty sure I saw rumors about it. No, I definitely saw an article about it."

"There's going to be something going on with Edward," they add, "and our PVC 1/8 scale statue will reflect that accordingly."

PureArts does notably have Edward figures on its store, but they're made of polyresin, not PVC. They're also 1/4 scale, not 1/8. The store specifically calls out PVC as a material when it's used, which supports the claim that PVC Edward is still to come.

This is certainly short of jumping on the table and shouting 'Black Flag remake confirmed,' but it's probably the firmest leak we've gotten. The fact that this stream has – again, as far as I can tell – vanished from PureArts' channels also suggests that somebody from Ubisoft may have given them a ring to say it had not, in fact, been announced.

Ubisoft said last year that remakes of "older Assassin's Creed games" are in the works, and plenty of folks assumed (or hoped) that Black Flag would be high on the list of candidates, if not the very top. At this point, you don't need a crystal ball to guess that we might be in for a swashbuckling surprise announcement.

