Ubisoft says remakes of "older Assassin's Creed games" are coming, and I demand that one of them be Black Flag

Remakes of older Assassin's Creed titles are coming, Ubisoft says.

In a news update from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it's revealed that a select number of undisclosed Assassin's Creed games are getting full-on remakes, which is a series first.

"Players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them," Guillemot said. "There are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich.

Ubi is staying tight-lipped about which games are being remade, but Guillemot did say the studio wants to pump out Assassin's Creed games "more regularly," which is somewhat surprising considering it's always been a very prolific series. Moreover, he said there will be "plenty of experience variety" in future Assassin's Creed games and that it won't be "the same experience every year."

I don't have a crystal ball here, but I feel like the original Assassin's Creed trilogy is ripe for remaking. Personally though, the one I'm most hoping for is Black Flag, the only game in the series that makes naval combat more than a side activity, and also simply one of the best modernish pirate games. I say modernish because, to my horror, it came out 11 years ago. Personally, I think it's held up incredibly well mechanically and still has some of the tightest ship navigation controls going, but visually there's no denying it looks, well, like a game that came out in 2013. A Black Flag with graphics on par with Assassin's Creed Shadows would be a thing to behold.

And just like that, the list of upcoming Assassin's Creed games just got even longer.