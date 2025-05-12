Assassin's Creed Shadows devs "just couldn't wait" to sneakily add some parkour improvements ahead of a bigger Title Update with some much smoother freerunning
Ubisoft says this "lays the groundwork" for the upcoming update
Assassin's Creed Shadows' big parkour update isn't due out until later this month, but Ubisoft "just couldn't wait," and quietly snuck some improvements into last week's title update, too.
Last week's Assassin's Creed Shadows update, version 1.0.4, added a new free story pack and made a plethora of bug fixes, but one thing its patch notes didn't mention was the changes made to its parkour mechanics. Some significant differences have been spotted by content creator Ropotopolous, who shares a video demonstrating new parkour animations, improved object targeting, and ejects that "are definitely GAINING HEIGHT." You can see it in action below.
On Twitter, the official Assassin's Creed account has responded to this, confirming that, yes, some alterations have been made ahead of the dedicated parkour update detailed in Assassin's Creed Shadows' roadmap.
"Our parkour devs just couldn't wait and added a subtle increase for consistently maintaining vertical height when free running," it writes. "More ejects and tweaks coming with the next update!"
Ubisoft explains this a little further in a comment left on Ropotopolous's YouTube video, calling the changes "subtle but important tweaks to how parkour prioritization works." It adds: "This lays the groundwork for our upcoming height-gaining side and back ejects update later this month."
There's lots more in the Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap to look forward to, from photo mode updates to new difficulty options, promising to keep the stealthy RPG fresh long after its March release. Its Claws of Awaji expansion is also set to launch at some point this year, which will take place after the base game's ending in an eerie new location.
Be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows review to see why we think it's one of the best Assassin's Creed games.
