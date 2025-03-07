Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content

The Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap for future DLCs only has one expansion marked, but Ubisoft will be receptive to player feedback. Claws of Awaji is the only confirmed DLC for the game right now and will continue Yasuke and Naoe's story beyond the main quest of Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, beyond that, the roadmap ahead is quite empty, but the base game should be big enough to sate most players. Here's everything we know about future content, expansions, and DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC roadmap

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Shadows will not have a Season Pass and does not appear to have any long-term content plans beyond a single expansion with Claws of Awaji being the only DLC on the horizon (at least that we know of so far).

Furthermore, we already know that Assassin's Creed Shadows new game plus won't be available at launch but could come later based on player feedback. If Assassin's Creed Shadows is a big hit and player demand is there, it could mean that that more DLC and expansions get announced, but nothing is certain. If more information is unveiled after the game's launch on March 20, I'll be sure to update this guide.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion

The first Assassin's Creed Shadows expansion, Claws of Awaji, sees Naoe and Yasuke trapped on a mysterious island, the real-life Awaji Island west of Osaka. You'll have to reclaim a lost treasure, all the while avoiding traps and ambushes from deadly new foes, the crafty Sanzoku Ippa. It will release "later in 2025".

The expansion also introduces the Bō weapon type for Naoe – a staff for poking and beating opponents – and will feature new gear to loot and abilities to unlock. Ubisoft says it will provide "over 10 hours of additional content" and takes place after the ending of the main game.

To get Claws of Awaji, you just need to pre-order any edition of the Assassin's Creed Shadows. Since it comes at no extra cost, by pre-ordering you're essentially getting this expansion for free. After the launch of AC Shadows on March 20, I assume Claws of Awaji will be available to buy separately but there are no indications as to how much it will be. Pre-ordering any edition of the game also gets you access to the exclusive "Thrown to the Dogs" quest as well, which will be available at launch.



