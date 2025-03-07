Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content

Guides
By
published

Assassin's Creed Shadows is shaping up to be a huge game, but future DLC will make it even bigger

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe and Yasuke in Awaji forest
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

The Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap for future DLCs only has one expansion marked, but Ubisoft will be receptive to player feedback. Claws of Awaji is the only confirmed DLC for the game right now and will continue Yasuke and Naoe's story beyond the main quest of Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, beyond that, the roadmap ahead is quite empty, but the base game should be big enough to sate most players. Here's everything we know about future content, expansions, and DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC roadmap

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Yasuke overlooking Awaji island village

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Shadows will not have a Season Pass and does not appear to have any long-term content plans beyond a single expansion with Claws of Awaji being the only DLC on the horizon (at least that we know of so far).

Furthermore, we already know that Assassin's Creed Shadows new game plus won't be available at launch but could come later based on player feedback. If Assassin's Creed Shadows is a big hit and player demand is there, it could mean that that more DLC and expansions get announced, but nothing is certain. If more information is unveiled after the game's launch on March 20, I'll be sure to update this guide.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe walking through torii gate with bo staff

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first Assassin's Creed Shadows expansion, Claws of Awaji, sees Naoe and Yasuke trapped on a mysterious island, the real-life Awaji Island west of Osaka. You'll have to reclaim a lost treasure, all the while avoiding traps and ambushes from deadly new foes, the crafty Sanzoku Ippa. It will release "later in 2025".

The expansion also introduces the Bō weapon type for Naoe – a staff for poking and beating opponents – and will feature new gear to loot and abilities to unlock. Ubisoft says it will provide "over 10 hours of additional content" and takes place after the ending of the main game.

To get Claws of Awaji, you just need to pre-order any edition of the Assassin's Creed Shadows. Since it comes at no extra cost, by pre-ordering you're essentially getting this expansion for free. After the launch of AC Shadows on March 20, I assume Claws of Awaji will be available to buy separately but there are no indications as to how much it will be. Pre-ordering any edition of the game also gets you access to the exclusive "Thrown to the Dogs" quest as well, which will be available at launch.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' DLC will take place after the main game's "definite ending" in a "spookier" location, creative director says
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Everything we know about Ubisoft's new RPG
An assassin on the roof of Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Red
Upcoming Assassin's Creed games: Every new Assassin's Creed game in development
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
The Big Preview: Yasuke and Naoe stand in front of text introducing the GamesRadar big preview
Big Preview: Assassin's Creed Shadows – Exclusive access and hands-on impressions with the huge open world Japan's impressive stealth and combat
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe and Yasuke in Awaji forest
Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' DLC will take place after the main game's "definite ending" in a "spookier" location, creative director says
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot of Kassandra admiring a blade
Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe and Yasuke in Awaji forest
Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content
A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.
Is REPO coming to consoles?
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
How to get the Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a fiery octopus monster grabbing player
Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame location and boss fight guide
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods and how to install them
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows' DLC will take place after the main game's "definite ending" in a "spookier" location, creative director says
Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
See more latest