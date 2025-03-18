Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained

Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies are tucked away within the Animus menu, and they may seem somewhat confusing at first as there are multiple in-game currencies involved including Data Fragments and Keys. While Assassin's Creed Shadows is a single player experience, Projects introduce a Battle Pass-esque element to your progress by unlocking content for completing specific tasks, to access additional Gear and cosmetic items for Yasuke and Naoe to use. For more information, here's everything you need to know about Anomalies and Projects in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

What are Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects work in a similar way to Battle Passes, in that progress you make in the game will advance you through them and unlock rewards along the way. Projects are accessed through the Animus screen from the pause menu, and you can only have one of them active at a time by following the on-screen prompt – but if you switch from one to another then your previous progress will be saved so you won't lose anything.

To progress through Projects in AC Shadows you need to earn Data Fragments (purple icon) by completing Anomalies, which I'll explain more about below. There are initially two Projects available, with a fresh level reached for every 600 Data Fragments earned, which will unlock the following rewards:

The Legacy Project:

1,000 Keys Encrypted Data File Gold crafting material Cerulean Nexus Legendary Naginata (Yasuke Gear) Encrypted Data File 1,000 Keys Gold crafting material Encrypted Data File Cerulean Guise Hood Legendary Headgear (Naoe Gear) 1,500 Keys Encrypted Data File Gold crafting material Cerulean Puzzle Trinket Legendary Trinket (Naoe Gear) Encrypted Data File 1,500 Keys Gold crafting material Encrypted Data File Cerulean Glitch Legendary Long Katana (Yasuke Gear) 2,000 Keys Encrypted Data File Cerulean Guise Kosode Legendary Light Armor (Naoe Gear)

Awakening Project:

1,000 Keys Encrypted Data File Gold crafting material Cerulean Flux Legendary Tanto (Naoe Gear) Encrypted Data File 1,000 Keys Gold crafting material Encrypted Data File Cerulean Guise Mask Legendary Helmet (Yasuke Gear) 1,500 Keys Encrypted Data File Gold crafting material Cerulean Core Legendary Amulet (Yasuke Gear) Encrypted Data File 1,500 Keys Gold crafting material Encrypted Data File Cerulean Arc Legendary Katana (Naoe Gear) 2,000 Keys Encrypted Data File Cerulean Guise Armor Legendary Armor (Yasuke Gear)

Note that the rewards for both of these Projects are generally the same, except for the equipment items highlighted, so once you've considered the Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke differences you can decide which character you'd prefer to unlock items for. Keys earned here can be spent in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Exchange, which is detailed further down this guide.

What are Assassin's Creed Shadows Anomalies?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Anomalies are the actions you need to complete in-game to earn Data Fragments and progress your selected Project. These can also be found in the Animus menu on the tab next to Projects, and are limited to four Anomalies in total with the list refreshing after the countdown timer expires. Although the descriptions on the Anomalies screen are not very informative, look for the symbol next to them appearing on your Objectives screen as this will guide you towards the actions you need to complete to unlock those precious Data Fragments.

What is the Assassin's Creed Shadows Exchange?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As mentioned above, some of the Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects rewards you'll unlock will be Keys (golden icon) that can be spent at the Exchange. This features both a Daily and Weekly Selection of content including Gear for Naoe and Yasuke, Pets, Decorative Items, and more. Keep an eye on those timers, as there's no guarantee if or when the content appearing here will return in the future, so you don't miss out on that special something that catches your eye.

