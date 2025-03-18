Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode explained

Guides
By published

Canon Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows takes away dialogue choices to give you the canon story experience

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Canon Mode
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode is a new feature for the series, that has been requested by fans and those who are invested in the lore. This mode removes all of the dialogue choices from your interactions with other characters, to dial back some of the RPG elements and instead allow players to experience the canon narrative version of Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you're looking to play through the reference story in exactly the way the developers intended then this option is for you, so here's everything you need to know about Canon Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows and whether you can change this setting later.

What is Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon mode?

Dialogue choices such as these are removed in Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you turn on Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode then all of the dialogue choices are removed, meaning cutscenes run linearly and you can't interact to steer the direction of any conversations. In this mode you don't even get a notification as to when a choice would normally have been available – so in the above early example where Yasuke can choose to reveal he understands Japanese or remain silent, in Canon Mode the cutscene plays out automatically with Yasuke confirming he can understand what is being said and you wouldn't know that staying quiet was an option. In our experience with AC Shadows, dialogue choices do not have any significant long-term effect on the storyline, so you aren't missing much other than some short lived flavor in conversations.

Can you change Canon Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows once you've started?

You cannot change Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode after starting a new game

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
More AC Shadows guides

How long is Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Assassin's Creed Shadows tips
How to switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple lost pages

It is important to note that you cannot change Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode once you've started a game, either to turn it on or off. You should therefore give careful consideration to whether you want to use it or not before beginning a fresh playthrough, as this setting is much stricter than other options such as Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time with little or no progress lost. The only way to change Canon Mode is to start an entirely new game, and given the overall size of AC Shadows that is certainly not a decision to be taken lightly, so settle on the level of interaction you want to have with the story before you begin and be prepared to stand by your choice.

Not long after starting the game, you'll have to figure out how to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows for your first infiltration mission.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' new Canon Mode looks like the best way to play because it makes the cutscenes feel a lot more natural
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Immersive Mode
Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode explained
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows has guaranteed one-shot assassinations, but you have to turn them on in the options
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows director on splitting time between the two heroes: "The core of the game can be pick your character and the game adapts"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassin s creed
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy

The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows tips

10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Dungeon Alchemist

D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
See more latest