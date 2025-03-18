Being sent to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of your first proper quests, after it was stolen from you by a mysterious figure at Mihata Kofun. This also introduces your first official assassination target, the Onryo Samurai Ido Yoshihiro, though you can be sure that plenty more of them will follow during your Assassin's Creed Shadows journey. If you're getting lost around Katano Castle or having trouble making progress, then here's how to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where is the box at Katano Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you initially climb the tower to get into Katano Castle, you'll be given the location of the box and the opportunity to scan the area for enemies to tag. You can Leap of Faith from the tower into the haystack below, assassinate the guard ahead then run across the rope to the next rooftop. Throw a Kunai to take out the guard below, then hop along the beams of the rooftop to assassinate another guard from above. The box is here... only it's not the right one, so our search continues.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Go out of the doorway and climb the building opposite to the rooftop marker, then use your grappling hook on the tree to swing to the next building as instructed. At the next rooftop marker another box location will be highlighted, and this one is in a surrounded building so will be harder to get to. Perform another Leap of Faith to the haystack below, assassinate the guard, then go prone and crawl through the hole in the wall to stay hidden in the grass. As pictured above, go around the building on the right side and take out the guard in the corner, after which you can easily sneak into the building from the back to find... another dud box.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finally, sneak back to the corner that you entered this building from, climb up to the top of the wall, then head towards the marker and assassinate the guard at the watch position below. From there, you can jump to the rooftop and reach the high place to observe the Onryo Samurai – make sure you go all the way to the end of the flagpole to trigger the checkpoint marker.

How to retrieve the box at Katano Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now you've identified your target, Onryo Samurai Ido Yoshihiro, you need to kill him to get the box back. Follow the prompt to throw your grappling hook and swing from the grapple point, then hit the assassinate button to take them out from above. After a brief cutscene where you recover the box, the alarm will sound and you'll be swarmed by guards, but don't waste your time fighting them. Instead, sprint towards the nearest external wall and scale it to escape over the other side. As you move away, another cutscene will trigger to introduce the main antagonists and the title card to begin the game proper.

Now that you can start Act 1 properly, you'll have to start investigating your first target, which leads you to the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony and Assassin's Creed Shadows Otama or Wakasa choice.

