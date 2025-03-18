Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode explained

Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode locks the in-game spoken dialogue to Japanese, or Portuguese where appropriate, in order to give a realistic representation of Feudal Japan in the 16th century. Instead of everybody speaking in English (or your chosen language), characters deliver lines in their native tongue for a more historically accurate experience – though you do of course have subtitles to keep up with the Assassin's Creed Shadows storyline. If you want to know more, then here's how Immersive Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows works and whether you can change this setting during a playthrough.

What is Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode?

If you turn on Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode then the voiceover language is locked to Japanese and all character dialogue is in either Japanese or Portuguese depending on the speaker, so they deliver lines in their native tongue. These will be subtitled in your chosen language, so you can keep up with what is being said, while hearing the dialogue naturally as the characters would have spoken it.

While this does indeed make the experience more immersive, I personally found it difficult to keep up with reading the subtitles during the more action-heavy sequences when I needed to focus on my character's actions instead, so if you find yourself in a similar situation then don't stress as this setting can be easily changed, as I'll explain below.

Can you change Immersive Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows once you've started?

If you've decided that you've had enough immersion, or you didn't pick this setting initially but now want to see how you get on with it, then the good news is that you can change Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode at any point during a playthrough.

To change Immersive Mode in AC Shadows, pause the game and visit the System menu, then choose Options > Audio and scroll down to the Immersive Mode setting – note that when you change this setting the game world needs to reload, which will reset your progress to the last checkpoint, so make sure you have recently seen the autosave icon before adjusting this option.

That makes this a significantly more flexible option than Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode, which you are locked into for an entire playthrough and cannot be altered once selected.

