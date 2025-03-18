Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode explained

Guides
By published

Immersive Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows locks characters to speak in their native Japanese and Portuguese languages

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Immersive Mode
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode locks the in-game spoken dialogue to Japanese, or Portuguese where appropriate, in order to give a realistic representation of Feudal Japan in the 16th century. Instead of everybody speaking in English (or your chosen language), characters deliver lines in their native tongue for a more historically accurate experience – though you do of course have subtitles to keep up with the Assassin's Creed Shadows storyline. If you want to know more, then here's how Immersive Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows works and whether you can change this setting during a playthrough.

What is Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode?

Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you turn on Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode then the voiceover language is locked to Japanese and all character dialogue is in either Japanese or Portuguese depending on the speaker, so they deliver lines in their native tongue. These will be subtitled in your chosen language, so you can keep up with what is being said, while hearing the dialogue naturally as the characters would have spoken it.

While this does indeed make the experience more immersive, I personally found it difficult to keep up with reading the subtitles during the more action-heavy sequences when I needed to focus on my character's actions instead, so if you find yourself in a similar situation then don't stress as this setting can be easily changed, as I'll explain below.

Can you change Immersive Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows once you've started?

You can change Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode from the menu during a playthrough

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
More AC Shadows guides

How long is Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Assassin's Creed Shadows tips
How to switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple lost pages

If you've decided that you've had enough immersion, or you didn't pick this setting initially but now want to see how you get on with it, then the good news is that you can change Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode at any point during a playthrough.

To change Immersive Mode in AC Shadows, pause the game and visit the System menu, then choose Options > Audio and scroll down to the Immersive Mode setting – note that when you change this setting the game world needs to reload, which will reset your progress to the last checkpoint, so make sure you have recently seen the autosave icon before adjusting this option.

That makes this a significantly more flexible option than Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode, which you are locked into for an entire playthrough and cannot be altered once selected.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Canon Mode
Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows Japanese voice actor says applying his native language to an English script about Japan was "an unusual and interesting experience"
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' new Canon Mode looks like the best way to play because it makes the cutscenes feel a lot more natural
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Japanese setting has been "very, very tricky" because Ubisoft wants to be "respectful" and "avoid telling a culture about their own culture"
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows has guaranteed one-shot assassinations, but you have to turn them on in the options
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke &quot;play as&quot; prompt
How to switch characters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs

All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources

How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows scouts

How to get more Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows and all their uses
See more latest