Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages locations

Finding the three Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple lost pages is one of the first activities you can do in the game, as it's where Naoe can finally explore the open world. While she is placed right on the edge of Makinoodera Temple and encouraged to pursue some Assassin's Creed Shadows leads in Sakai, it's well worth quickly grabbing the three lost pages in this destroyed temple to start increasing your Knowledge Rank. Finding them can be a bit tricky, however, so I've laid out the locations of all the lost pages in Makinoodera Temple below.

Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Makinoodera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows has three Lost Pages to find. You can see the rough locations marked on the map above but when you get close, you'll see a white scroll icon appear on your compass and should hear a wind chime-like noise. Use those in-game clues and these pointers to quickly zero in on all three pages:

In the destroyed wooden hut on the east side of Makinoodera Temple. It's behind a bunch of crates that you can smash to easily grab it off the floor.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In a patch of grass next to stone lantern where the path forks on the east side of the temple. This is directly south of the previous page where a path goes uphill into a bamboo grove.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the rafters of the burned-out building on the southwestern side of Makinoodera Temple. You can climb or use Naoe's grappling hook to ascend to the ceiling ledge and grab the page from there.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

None of these pages are especially hard to reach, so the differences between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows shouldn't be an issue here. With all three pages collected, you'll earn 500 XP and one Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Point, which goes towards increasing your Knowledge Rank and unlocking new Assassin's Creed Shadows skills in the mastery paths for each character.



