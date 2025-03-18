Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages locations

Guides
By published

Three lost pages are scattered around the derelict buildings of Makinoodera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Naoe squatting next to Lost Page in roof
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finding the three Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple lost pages is one of the first activities you can do in the game, as it's where Naoe can finally explore the open world. While she is placed right on the edge of Makinoodera Temple and encouraged to pursue some Assassin's Creed Shadows leads in Sakai, it's well worth quickly grabbing the three lost pages in this destroyed temple to start increasing your Knowledge Rank. Finding them can be a bit tricky, however, so I've laid out the locations of all the lost pages in Makinoodera Temple below.

Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages map

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Makinoodera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows has three Lost Pages to find. You can see the rough locations marked on the map above but when you get close, you'll see a white scroll icon appear on your compass and should hear a wind chime-like noise. Use those in-game clues and these pointers to quickly zero in on all three pages:

  1. In the destroyed wooden hut on the east side of Makinoodera Temple. It's behind a bunch of crates that you can smash to easily grab it off the floor.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Page next to crate in wooden hut

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  1. In a patch of grass next to stone lantern where the path forks on the east side of the temple. This is directly south of the previous page where a path goes uphill into a bamboo grove.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Page in grass patch next to bamboo path

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  1. In the rafters of the burned-out building on the southwestern side of Makinoodera Temple. You can climb or use Naoe's grappling hook to ascend to the ceiling ledge and grab the page from there.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Naoe grappling up to Lost Page in roof

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

None of these pages are especially hard to reach, so the differences between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows shouldn't be an issue here. With all three pages collected, you'll earn 500 XP and one Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Point, which goes towards increasing your Knowledge Rank and unlocking new Assassin's Creed Shadows skills in the mastery paths for each character.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge
How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows knowledge points
How to retrieve the box in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
How to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Mastery
How to get Mastery Skill Points in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills for Naoe and Yasuke
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows tips
10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Hideout Resources
How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade Naoe Tanto weapon
How to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassin s creed
Looking over the countryside in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows review: "More confidence, texture, and purpose than we've seen since Assassin's Creed pivoted into RPG territory"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows scouts

How to get more Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows and all their uses
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows tips

10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing
See more latest