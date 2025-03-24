Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows have New Game Plus?

While there isn’t an Assassin’s Creed Shadows new game plus mode, such an option arriving post-launch isn’t out of the question. Ubisoft sounds like it's gearing up for future content updates for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which might incorporate player feedback and include a similar mode as seen in past AC games. As such, we thought it would be worthwhile looking at when a NG+ mode for Assassin’s Creed Shadows might get added and what it’ll include.

When is Assassin’s Creed Shadows NG+ likely to get added?

Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn’t have a new game plus mode currently, but Ubisoft has said it could come later based on player feedback. Moreover, a recent Reddit post from the official Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed account celebrating the game’s success ends by saying that “This is just the beginning for Shadows, and we're thrilled to see the game evolve with you by our side.” That’s obviously not hard confirmation of an NG+ mode, but it does show that plans for future updates are clearly being put together, beyond the existing Assassin’s Creed Shadows roadmap, so it doesn’t rule out the possibility of one being added.

If past Assassin’s Creed titles are anything to go by, the AC Shadows NG+ update could arrive in around four months time. This would put its release around July this year, which would track with Origins and Odyssey, but it might be later than that given the development issues the game faced. It’s also worth noting that Valhalla never got an NG+ mode, so there’s no guarantee that one will be added for Shadows.

While there’s no way to guarantee what will and won’t be carried over to an NG+ mode from the base game, it’s likely that any gear, Assassin’s Creed Shadows money, Engravings, XP, abilities, crafting materials, Hideout upgrades, and purchased kakurega would all carry over. There’s a possibility that there might be a reward for completing Shadows’ NG+ mode, if it’s released. Origins’ NG+ gave a special outfit upon completion, while Odyssey’s NG+ did not give an additional reward for completion.

If such a mode is added for AC Shadows, you’ll obviously need to beat the story for the first time - it’s a big game so you should find out how long it takes to beat Assassin’s Creed Shadows. You’ll also want to make sure that you’ve scoured the map for the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows armor and best Assassin’s Creed Shadows weapons that the game has to offer. Once you’ve got yourself all set up, it’s just a matter of waiting until you can once again launch back into Sengoku-era Japan, should the update arrive later this year.

