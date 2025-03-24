As Assassin's Creed Shadows overtakes Valhalla and Odyssey, Ubisoft promises "this is just the beginning" in heartfelt thanks to players

After a particularly grueling development that saw a number of delays and a barrage of complaints online, Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally out in the world and, by all accounts, has done pretty well. The game saw 2 million players jump in during the first day of its release, which puts it in front of the launches of some of the best Assassin's Creed games (Shadows did launch onto the Ubisoft+ subscription, unlike those games, but it's impressive regardless). But most importantly, it seems to be landing with fans of the series, who are taking to Reddit to give their thanks to the development team. You can check out our own Assassin's Creed Shadows review to see what we thought of it.

The reception to the game hasn't gone unnoticed, as the official Assassin's Creed Reddit account (which has previously only been used for tech support) posted a message to the Assassin's Creed subreddit. The post reads, "This weekend, many of us on the Dev Team spent time reading your reactions across the Assassin’s Creed subreddit — and we just want to say thank you. The sheer amount of love and positivity we've received has been incredibly heartwarming." After highlighting the post linked above, saying it "really moved us," the team added, "Seeing your excitement, your thoughtful reactions, and your joy has meant the world to us. After years of hard work, there’s nothing more rewarding than watching the community connect with what we’ve created."

Outside of thanks, the post talked about the future of Shadows, saying, "While we don’t reply directly, please know we’re listening. The entire Dev Team has been reading your posts — the celebrations, the feedback, the theories — and it’s been inspiring. It fuels us. And it helps us keep improving." and closed it out by saying, "This is just the beginning for Shadows, and we're thrilled to see the game evolve with you by our side."

While Shinobi, Samurai, and Assassins are all well and good, the real highlight of Assassin's Creed Shadows has to be the Town of Cats.