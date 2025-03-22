Assassin's Creed Shadows has already "surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey" with 2 million players and counting

Assassin's Creed Shadows is already outperforming some of its other RPG siblings.

In less than a day, the Feudal Japan stabathon managed to attract more than a million players, and now that we've hit the game's first weekend, the milestones ain't stopping. Ubisoft just announced that more than two million people have jumped into Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it's barely been two full days since it released.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone," the publisher wrote in a new social media post. "Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!"

We don't yet know whether Shadows has outright outsold Origins and Odyssey's two-day hauls or whether it's just gathered more players in the same 48-hour span, but it's shaping up to be a huge hit regardless. The only Assassin's Creed it seems to be trailing behind is Valhalla, which is still the biggest game in series history, mainly because it was riding the hype of new next-gen consoles.

Shadows is coming for at least one series record, however. As of writing, there are currently more than 58,000 people playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at the same time over on Steam, the second-biggest player peak in series history, and it's steadily rising to beat AC Odyssey in the record books.

If you're one of the two million people sneaking around Feudal Japan, check out how to change the seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and the best skills for Yasuke and Naoe.

