Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed yet again, this time to March 2025, amid Ubisoft's "renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences"

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed again. The open-world game is now set to launch on March 20, 2025. Ubisoft says the delay will provide additional development time as part of the company's "renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences."

"We are all behind our teams' efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin's Creed opus of the franchise," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot explained in a press release, "and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note."

Shadows had previously been set to launch on February 14. Before that, it was scheduled to be released on November 15, 2024, but was delayed two months ahead of that launch in response to "learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release." Ubisoft has described the sales of Star Wars Outlaws as "softer than expected" and had additional financial trouble in 2024 with the shutdown of XDefiant.

Additionally, Ubisoft today announced that it "has appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders." In other words, the company is reviewing potential options to let itself be bought out. Rumors that Ubisoft might be acquired have persisted for years, but those buyout rumors intensified toward the end of 2024.

