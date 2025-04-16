The new Assassin's Creed Shadows patch is out now and has made selling items way more tedious

Ubisoft has released a new patch for Assassin's Creed Shadows to improve stability and fix some of the game's issues.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has done pretty well, being the best-selling game in the US since it was released back in February 2025 (and second best-selling in 2025 overall, behind Monster Hunter Wilds ). However, it hasn't been without issues, with the game's previous patch fixing problems like the 30fps cap in hideouts and some NPCs just refusing to die.

This time around, Shadows' patch is mainly focused on improving the game's overall stability.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.3 is out now and will be anywhere from 0.40GB to 11GB, depending on which platform you're playing on. In terms of gameplay changes, there's one pretty negative one.

The Ubisoft post announcing the patch says, "We have temporarily deactivated the multi-sell feature in shops due to some unexpected issues. We appreciate your patience as we are working to fix the issue and bring the feature back in an upcoming patch." Meanwhile, the only other gameplay change is a fix to a problem where players were unable to call allies.

Outside of that, it's pretty much just technical stuff. Stuttering issues on PC, crashes during the game's prologue and when applying the Claw of Dragon skin to weapons, and fixes to an audio loss issue.

Meanwhile, PS5 is getting special treatment, as Ubisoft is targeting crashes on the regular PS5, with HDR and PSSR bugs on PS5 Pro also being addressed, which hopefully makes people feel better about their $700 console.

