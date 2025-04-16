The new Assassin's Creed Shadows patch is out now and has made selling items way more tedious
The new patch also fixes some issues specific to PS5 Pro users
Ubisoft has released a new patch for Assassin's Creed Shadows to improve stability and fix some of the game's issues.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has done pretty well, being the best-selling game in the US since it was released back in February 2025 (and second best-selling in 2025 overall, behind Monster Hunter Wilds). However, it hasn't been without issues, with the game's previous patch fixing problems like the 30fps cap in hideouts and some NPCs just refusing to die.
This time around, Shadows' patch is mainly focused on improving the game's overall stability.
Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.3 is out now and will be anywhere from 0.40GB to 11GB, depending on which platform you're playing on. In terms of gameplay changes, there's one pretty negative one.
The Ubisoft post announcing the patch says, "We have temporarily deactivated the multi-sell feature in shops due to some unexpected issues. We appreciate your patience as we are working to fix the issue and bring the feature back in an upcoming patch." Meanwhile, the only other gameplay change is a fix to a problem where players were unable to call allies.
Outside of that, it's pretty much just technical stuff. Stuttering issues on PC, crashes during the game's prologue and when applying the Claw of Dragon skin to weapons, and fixes to an audio loss issue.
Meanwhile, PS5 is getting special treatment, as Ubisoft is targeting crashes on the regular PS5, with HDR and PSSR bugs on PS5 Pro also being addressed, which hopefully makes people feel better about their $700 console.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the closest we've been to Ezio's timeline since Revelations, and that could be huge for Codename Hexe.
Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.