Assassin's Creed: Shadows has been the best-selling game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks on market

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US market by dollar sales for each of its first three weeks since launch.

This comes from Circana analyst Mat Piscatella, who cites data available through April 5 via Circana's retail tracking service. Year to date, the only game Assassin's Creed Shadows currently trails is Capcom's wildly successful action-RPG Monster Hunter Wilds, which has been breaking sales records left and right.

Ubisoft's latest open-world behemoth has been a success by pretty much every measurable factor, including player and critic reviews. GamesRadar's 4-out-of-5-star review reads:

"There's an examination of Ubisoft's formula here, a lunge toward the texture that's reshaped RPGs in recent years, but the studio's moreish open world formula is still there. Not every idea comes together neatly, and two phenomenal protagonists feel wasted on a lackluster story, but this is a titan in the same leagues as series staples Assassin's Creed 2 and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag – and Ubisoft's best RPG to date."

Assassin's Creed Shadows also boasts a "generally favorable" Metacritic rating with a respectable score of 81 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, 80% of its 16,000 Steam user reviews are positive, ranking overall reviews as "very positive."

Although it's off to a great start, as with any huge game released these days, Assassin's Creed Shadows is being continually updated to improve performance and quality of life, with the most recent patch fixing a number of minor grievances including tedious dismantling and the hideout FPS cap.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the closest we've been to Ezio's timeline since Revelations, and that could be huge for Codename Hexe.