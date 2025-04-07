Assassin's Creed Shadows patch fixes my 2 biggest annoyances, tedious dismantling and the hideout FPS cap, right as I've nearly finished this open-world RPG

News
By published

I've wanted these fixes since the day I launched the game

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has just announced the "first major patch" for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it's introducing an array of quality-of-life improvements – including the option to dismantle or sell multiple gear pieces all at once, the removal of the hideout's 30 FPS frame rate cap, and even an option to make your horse automatically follow the road to your next marked destination. That covers pretty much every annoyance I've had, and as much as I'm happy with these tweaks, I'm a little annoyed they're coming just as I'm about to wrap up my time with the game.

Patch 1.0.2 launches across all platforms on April 8 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, and it'll be a 10-20GB download depending on your platform of choice. The patch notes include some notable bug fixes, including improvements to the consistency of double assassinations and a fix for "an issue where an NPC does not die after being killed by a finisher or assassination," which is probably the most notable bug I've come across in my 40 hours in Shadows.

But here's the important part, in Ubisoft's own words: "We know you've been hard at work exploring every corner of Feudal Japan, and that means you've filled your pockets with resources and loot. To help you save time when trading with merchants, we've added the option to tag and sell/dismantle multiple items in shops, or when dismantling gear at the Forge in the Hideout."

I've straight-up stopped selling and dismantling gear because the process is too tedious to deal with, so that fix is perhaps overdue. You'll also have the option to now reset Mastery Nodes – not just skill trees as a whole – for more granular respecs, and you'll be able to pop into the Investigation Board menu a bit more quickly by just holding down the options/start/hamburger/whatever the hell consoles want you to call it button for an extra second.

The other improvements catching my eye here are performance-based, and that includes the removal of the hideout frame rate cap. The expandable home base was previously locked to 30 FPS no matter what performance mode you're using, and moving between the hideout and the open world could be pretty jarring as a result. The update also introduces PSSR support on PS5 Pro, which should hopefully make performance even better.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched in a much better state than Ubisoft's last big open-world game, but as with Star Wars Outlaws I've got a little bit of envy for players who've waited and will soon be getting a better experience from the jump. At least these updates are happening, and I'm still looking forward to seeing how they're implemented in game.

"The toughest thing is pacing": Assassin's Creed Shadows head weighs in on why the game ends like that, the "difficult" nature of its story, and what's next for the series.

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about assassin s creed
Yasuke riding through a lush green field on horseback in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

After 67 hours, I've realized that Assassin's Creed Shadows' brilliant open world comes at the cost of narrative continuity
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke riding through an autumnal forest on horseback, with an overlay for GamesRadar+&#039;s On The Radar initiative

"The toughest thing is pacing": Assassin's Creed Shadows head weighs in on why the game ends like that, the "difficult" nature of its story, and what's next for the series
Legends of the Force artwork depicting Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Baylan Skoll, Savage Opress, and Mother Talzin against a starry background

New Star Wars: Unlimited expansion offers some kick-ass combos for your Jedi and Sith
See more latest
Most Popular
Legends of the Force artwork depicting Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Baylan Skoll, Savage Opress, and Mother Talzin against a starry background
New Star Wars: Unlimited expansion offers some kick-ass combos for your Jedi and Sith
Pandemic board game boxes stacked in a factory
The 54% China-US import tariffs could be devastating for board game prices and smaller companies, with Wingspan publisher failing to "see the costs leveling out"
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Peach on a bike, racing ahead of Mario, Bowser, and other racers.
Amid Switch 2 price backlash, Nintendo exec says Mario Kart World justifies its shock $80 price because it's "probably the richest Mario Kart experience" fans will have ever had
Jimmi Simpson and Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7&#039;s final episode, &#039;USS Callister: Into Infinity.&#039;
The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more
Dinkum screenshot showing a cartoonish person with two buns and a red button-up blouse feeding multi-colored chickens in their pen, trees and grasslands-y area surrounding
I've waited 2 years for this cozy life sim with Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley vibes to leave Early Access on Steam, and it's finally here
Player wearing yellow sweater using Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode playing Drag x Drive on woodgrain coffee table.
Nintendo apologizes for "any inconvenience" caused by Switch 2 pre-orders in Japan causing the eShop to malfunction for 5 days in a row
The Phoenician Scheme trailer
Sicario star leads Wes Anderson's new movie in weird and wonderful new trailer
Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
A Quiet Place: Day One director set to helm live-action Death Stranding movie produced by A24
The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
Danganronpa creator's new tactical RPG features 100 endings dense enough to be considered "true" routes, with no "easy" or quick bad finale
Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6
Jenna Ortega says she left Scream 7 because "it was all falling apart" – "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling"