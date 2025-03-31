Monster Hunter Wilds continues its record-breaking streak, with Capcom now celebrating over 10 million sales for the new action RPG

As Capcom continues working towards its first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds, new fans continue to join the action RPG's ever-growing community – one that now boasts over 10 million players.

According to a new statement from Capcom, Monster Hunter Wilds has surpassed 10 million sales globally just one month after its record-breaking release in February. The milestone was also hit days before the game's first big title update, which drops April 4 with what Capcom calls "a fan-favorite monster as well as the Grand Hub, a new in-game settlement where players can gather and communicate with each other."

While 10 million players is no small number to hit, it's not the first impressive record Wilds has smashed. The new action RPG beat Monster Hunter: World, Capcom's previous defining mega-hit, by 40% in launch month sales in the United States alone, selling over 8 million copies in just three days – "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history," as Capcom itself described it then.

The game also boasted more than 1.3 million players on Steam alone in mere hours following its release, overtaking other massive titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring on the charts. For comparison, Monster Hunter: World's own all-time Steam peak was 334,684 at launch – a figure that Wilds comfortably tripled. As of last year, Capcom revealed that World had sold 25 million copies, accounting for over 25% of the series' total sales.

It seems like Wilds might just step into World's number one spot as the biggest and boldest Monster Hunter yet, though, with almost half its sales already and only a month under its belt. Our own Monster Hunter Wilds review dubs the latest entry in Capcom's 20-year-old franchise "the new peak of the series," celebrating the recent release as an "early contender for game of the year."

After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

