Monster Hunter Wilds update coming "early April" will crank up the difficulty and add a new place to hang out with other players, addressing 2 big concerns

Ahead of the long-awaited launch of Monster Hunter Wilds , Capcom lifted the veil on the game's first free post-launch Title Update, confirming that it will address two of the biggest pain points from reviews while adding a few new monsters in "early April."

We previously learned that Title Update 1 will add the fan-favorite monster Mizutsune (it's me, I'm fans). In a new content breakdown , Capcom adds that "TU1 will bring with it a monster of formidable strength at a level above Tempered." It's unclear if Mizutsune is the monster in question, but the mysterious tone of the announcement suggests that this new mega-monster is a separate beast entirely, as Capcom adds: "Another challenging monster will also await you!"

In other words, TU1 should have at least two new monsters – one being Mizutsune, and the other going above and beyond the difficulty standard of Tempered monsters, which already have more health and deal more damage. Part of me wonders if this will end up being Soulseer Mizutsune in a dramatic twist.

Monster Hunter World previously introduced amped-up Archtempered monsters, and with how closely Wilds follows the World playbook, there's a good chance we'll see something similar here even if this tier of monster ends up using a different name. Tempered monsters drop the best decorations in Monster Hunter Wilds, so this above-Tempered addition may bring a new caliber of loot, too.

This all comes as Monster Hunter fans fret about Monster Hunter Wilds being too easy according to some reviews. After playing almost 50 hours myself, I don't think it's a serious problem, but it is nice to immediately see title updates giving hardcore players the punishment they crave. As I said in our Monster Hunter Wilds review , this is my new favorite game in the series already.

This update is also packing "a new place to meet, communicate, have meals together and more with other hunters," which sounds like a tidy solution to separate concerns that Monster Hunter Wilds' social features have been diluted by the structure of the world, which is split between multiple base camps but lacks a central hub. "This area will be available to hunters who have completed the main story," Capcom adds, "so get hunting and be ready!" Fortunately, the "main story" of Wilds isn't particularly long, as the real game starts after the credits roll and you hit High Rank.

Monster Hunter Wilds debuts as the highest-rated game of 2025 with a 90 Metacritic score, and it's the top-selling game on Steam ahead of launch this week .