Monster Hunter Wilds debuts as the highest-rated game of 2025 with a 90 Metacritic score, and it's the top-selling game on Steam ahead of launch this week

Monster Hunter Wilds reviews are in, and although the year is young, the action-RPG is officially the highest rated game of 2025 so far with a commendable 90 Metacritic score.

If you head over to Metacritic's breakdown of the highest rated releases of the year so far, you'll see Monster Hunter Wilds sitting confidently in the top spot ahead of the second-highest rated game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which has an 88 Metascore.

It's also very much worth noting that, ahead of its launch this week, Monster Hunter Wilds is already topping Steam's list of the 100 best-selling games by revenue.

If you're wondering what all the hype is about, well, Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in a beloved action-RPG series, and it's getting stellar reviews. GamesRadar's Monster Hunter Wilds review is pretty much in line with the emerging consensus, which is that the game represents a new high for the series.

"Monster Hunter Wilds remains an incredible action RPG with the sharpest game feel in its series, albeit slightly blunted by small recurring snags and a few meandering features," reads our review. "I can easily see some of these problems being addressed in future patches, and I'm willing to give Wilds that optimism because what's here is ultimately sublime. I see myself putting several hundred hours into this game. It's my new favorite Monster Hunter and an early contender for game of the year."

Monster Hunter Wilds is out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 28.

