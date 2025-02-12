Monster Hunter Wilds has already revealed its first free update, and it's adding one of my all-time favorite monsters this spring

As Monster Hunter Wilds approaches its February 28 release date, Capcom announced the action RPG's first free update during the February State of Play live showcase, confirming a fan-favorite monster for a spring release.

Wilds' first free title update will add the bubbly leviathan Mizutsune in the spring alongside "additional updates" and miscellaneous event quests.

Mizutsune was originally introduced in Monster Hunter Generations as part of its four core monsters. It was most recently seen in Monster Hunter Rise. It's also received a few variants over the years, but for now we've only heard that its base form is coming to Wilds.

Mizutsune parts have historically been used to craft potent water-type weapons, and its elegant shrine maiden-themed armor sets have also helped it earn quite the following over the years. It looks gorgeous, it's a fun monster to fight with a huge range of weapons, and its uniquely slippery ailment is more funny than it is annoying, so it's hard to think of a better way to start Wilds' lengthy post-release arc.

Details are still trickling in as launch nears. Wilds director Yuya Tokuda says the game's more traditional RPG feel was more of a natural consequence than an intentional design push, and has separately teased that endgame bosses may feel extra tough since the devs don't want you to "breeze through" encounters. Tokuda also shared some trickery of his own : "There are players out there who'd have no idea to this day that they were actually playing with the director."

20 years on, Monster Hunter Wilds' devs reflect on the series' co-op journey: "The world caught up with our vision."