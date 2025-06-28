Capcom agrees Monster Hunter Wilds has an endgame problem, so it's adding "a new level of quest difficulty" and Talisman crafting to "broaden the range of builds"

Capcom seems to agree, Monster Hunter Wilds does have an endgame problem, so the developer is trying to smooth things over in future updates.

Capcom recently detailed what's coming in Monster Hunter Wilds' second free title update set for June 30, including almost entirely good weapon balance changes, new monsters, and PC performance buffs that maybe don't go quite far enough. But the publisher is also looking into the even further future.

In a recent social media post, the company laid out some of what's coming in the next few updates and assured folks that it's addressing "many points of feedback and requests," starting with "expanding endgame content."

[Future Update Plans]So far, we have discussed what we will be addressing in the second Free Title Update, however we feel there are still many points of feedback and requests to address. In particular, expanding endgame content is a focus area for us in future updates.… pic.twitter.com/a9iBGvqs48June 27, 2025

In September's third title update, the game's getting "a new level of quest difficulty... which will feature their own unique rewards." You can then use those unique rewards in "a new Talisman crafting system, which can be assigned various skills at random...The new Talismans can be assigned a wide variety of skills, including those exclusive to Weapons and Armor, and will also be randomly assigned slots for decorations as well. We believe this system will broaden the range of builds, and create a gameplay loop that encourages players to equip themselves to take on the game's toughest challenges."

The fourth update will then add even more new monsters and unnamed "challenging elements" that should make use of all your endgame grinding, alongside "ways to ensure that the Artian weapons you have already forged will remain valuable" and more stability improvements. (Fingers crossed.)

"We will continue to work on through these updates. Title Updates, excluding bug fixes and other updates, will be implemented every few months, as with the first and second updates."

Get prepared with our tier list of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.