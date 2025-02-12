Monster Hunter Wilds' endgame bosses may be a lot tougher than you're used to since the devs don't want you to "breeze through" just because you have the right gear
You're going to have to work for it
The Monster Hunter games are all about, you guessed it, hunting monsters. Not only that, you use their hides, limbs, tusks, and various other appendages to improve your own gear. Well, the developers of Monster Hunter Wilds aren’t going to let you breeze through the game with just one strong build, you're going to have to learn the strengths and weaknesses of the end-game foes if you want to defeat them.
In an interview with RPG Site, game director Yuya Tokuda says: "We didn't want to make it so that if you had a certain set you could just breeze through any endgame fight. It's not the gameplay we want players to have; for endgame hunts, we want there to be a distinctive difference compared to hunting story monsters."
In Monster Hunter World, a lot of players weren't happy with the way monsters like Lunastra required you to use wind resistance in order to survive. I get it. When I play Bloodborne, I choose a build that looks cool or feels fun to play and stubbornly refuse to change my gear at all, even if a boss is walling me. But that's not the kind of experience the Wilds devs are going for, clearly.
They tell RPG Site that since these end-game monsters aren't necessary to beat the story and are optional bosses, they don't mind requiring us to put some more thought and effort into a new build.
Having to farm specific weapons or armor does add to the grind, but it also stops us from completing the game too quickly and then complaining that there isn't enough to do. The devs are damned if they do and damned if they don't. So, you'd better start reading up on the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons if you want to have an easier time beating the toughest foes.
If you want to know more about the game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds preview. Or, have a look at all the new games of 2025 that you can look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
D&D sickos rejoice: Signs of Neverwinter Nights 2 remaster emerge hinting at the RPG sequel's first Steam release 19 years after launch
Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor hits out at RPG devs trying to recruit them for their Disco Elysium successors: "Miss me with that casting call"