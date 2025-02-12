Monster Hunter Wilds' endgame bosses may be a lot tougher than you're used to since the devs don't want you to "breeze through" just because you have the right gear

The Monster Hunter games are all about, you guessed it, hunting monsters. Not only that, you use their hides, limbs, tusks, and various other appendages to improve your own gear. Well, the developers of Monster Hunter Wilds aren’t going to let you breeze through the game with just one strong build, you're going to have to learn the strengths and weaknesses of the end-game foes if you want to defeat them.

In an interview with RPG Site , game director Yuya Tokuda says: "We didn't want to make it so that if you had a certain set you could just breeze through any endgame fight. It's not the gameplay we want players to have; for endgame hunts, we want there to be a distinctive difference compared to hunting story monsters."

In Monster Hunter World, a lot of players weren't happy with the way monsters like Lunastra required you to use wind resistance in order to survive. I get it. When I play Bloodborne, I choose a build that looks cool or feels fun to play and stubbornly refuse to change my gear at all, even if a boss is walling me. But that's not the kind of experience the Wilds devs are going for, clearly.

They tell RPG Site that since these end-game monsters aren't necessary to beat the story and are optional bosses, they don't mind requiring us to put some more thought and effort into a new build.

Having to farm specific weapons or armor does add to the grind, but it also stops us from completing the game too quickly and then complaining that there isn't enough to do. The devs are damned if they do and damned if they don't. So, you'd better start reading up on the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons if you want to have an easier time beating the toughest foes.

