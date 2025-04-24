Assassin's Creed Shadows will board the Ubisoft update train soon, with a big roadmap reveal next week: "Launch is only the beginning"

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched in March and has quickly become the second-best-selling game of the year in the US , and Ubisoft says it's "only the beginning." There's a roadmap coming next week, April 30, that will share what's to come in the game's future.

In a video posted to the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account, Shadows' community developer Dan says: "It's been thrilling to see millions of you enjoying the game. Launch is only the beginning. Now it's time to turn our eyes towards the future and reveal a little more about our post-launch plans."

The video then cuts to a clip of a dev working on something, as Naoe gracefully climbs a wall on their screen, before another pushes the camera away and says, "It's not ready, it's not ready." What are they cooking?

Want to know what's coming post-launch? Stay tuned April 30th. The journey continues #AssassinsCreed

The current Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap only has one planned DLC on it, Claws of Awaji, which will feature dual protagonists Naoe and Yasuke trapped on a mysterious island . It's due out later this year, so hopefully we get a release date April 30 when more of the roadmap is revealed.

Ubisoft has also said it's going to be listening to your feedback when it considers what to add to the game next. One such feature is New Game+, which isn't in the game yet but could be added if enough of you want it.

I hope it does get added, because I want to do a canon mode playthrough first and then another where I get all the Assassin's Creed Shadows romances I want, and it'd be nice not to have to hunt down the best weapons again.

