Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch

Assassin's Creed Shadows is going to be another chunky game for anyone who wants to complete everything they possibly can in the upcoming feudal Japan jaunt, as creative director Jonathan Dumont confirms it could take upwards of 80 hours for completionists.

Previously, Dumont rather confusingly stated that "Shadows' main journey is comparable to Origins/Odyssey and Valhalla," suggesting that the main story could take anywhere between 30 and 60 hours to complete, which was a very large range of time to give. Now though, in an interview with Twitter user @Genki_JPN , he's clarified that you can expect the campaign to be roughly 30 to 40 hours long, but it sounds like completionists can get ready to at least double that.

Genki reports that, with side content, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be "above 80 hours or much more," so it sounds like there'll be plenty of things to do to keep us busy. New Game+ won't be included at launch, as Dumont confirms that Ubisoft is considering adding it (and other modes) later down the line based on player feedback.

I had the opportunity to interview Assassin’s Creed Shadows Creative Director Jonathan Dumont. Here are some of the key points:- Now was the right time for Japan because the team really wanted to do it and it was a dream for them.- Japan needed movement in the natural world… pic.twitter.com/oMkOnoor7uMarch 4, 2025

It's already been confirmed that you won't miss out on a massive amount of content if you favor one of the two playable protagonists over the other, as the game "adapts" to whoever you choose most of the time (introductions and exclusive quests aside). What's more, all of Shadows' achievements can be earned in just one playthrough , so you won't be forced to go back in for a second run if you're just after that Platinum trophy. Even so, we'll just have to wait and see if that New Game+ option eventually does arrive.

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke.