Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch

News
By
published

But the main story is between 30 and 40 hours long

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is going to be another chunky game for anyone who wants to complete everything they possibly can in the upcoming feudal Japan jaunt, as creative director Jonathan Dumont confirms it could take upwards of 80 hours for completionists.

Previously, Dumont rather confusingly stated that "Shadows' main journey is comparable to Origins/Odyssey and Valhalla," suggesting that the main story could take anywhere between 30 and 60 hours to complete, which was a very large range of time to give. Now though, in an interview with Twitter user @Genki_JPN, he's clarified that you can expect the campaign to be roughly 30 to 40 hours long, but it sounds like completionists can get ready to at least double that.

Genki reports that, with side content, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be "above 80 hours or much more," so it sounds like there'll be plenty of things to do to keep us busy. New Game+ won't be included at launch, as Dumont confirms that Ubisoft is considering adding it (and other modes) later down the line based on player feedback.

It's already been confirmed that you won't miss out on a massive amount of content if you favor one of the two playable protagonists over the other, as the game "adapts" to whoever you choose most of the time (introductions and exclusive quests aside). What's more, all of Shadows' achievements can be earned in just one playthrough, so you won't be forced to go back in for a second run if you're just after that Platinum trophy. Even so, we'll just have to wait and see if that New Game+ option eventually does arrive.

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' main story could apparently be between 30 and 60 hours long as dev says it's "comparable to Origins/Odyssey and Valhalla"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows forced Ubisoft to "craft the crap" out of its new-style open world, ensuring you won't have Points of Interest every 50 meters
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
You can 100% Assassin's Creed Shadows achievements as either one of the open-world RPG's playable characters, and on any difficulty too
Naoe peeks at a guard from behind cover in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
After 6 hours with Assassin's Creed Shadows, here's the 10 details I love the most so far
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs "felt there was a stickiness in the parkour," but the delay allowed time for it to be fixed along with improvements to parrying mechanics
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows director on splitting time between the two heroes: "The core of the game can be pick your character and the game adapts"
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
In Assassin's Creed Shadows, "Naoe and Yasuke share their progression" and you'll have to complete special quests to get the best abilities
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows has guaranteed one-shot assassinations, but you have to turn them on in the options
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
You can 100% Assassin's Creed Shadows achievements as either one of the open-world RPG's playable characters, and on any difficulty too
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
A month from launch, Ubisoft confirms "players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release," advises you "stay in the shadows" to avoid spoilers
Latest in News
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Capcom asks Monster Hunter Wilds players how they feel about the game in a survey longer than most hunts, and I guess y'all had feedback because it crashed due to "heavy traffic"
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, "Naoe and Yasuke share their progression" and you'll have to complete special quests to get the best abilities
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.

Capcom asks Monster Hunter Wilds players how they feel about the game in a survey longer than most hunts, and I guess y'all had feedback because it crashed due to "heavy traffic"

See more latest
Most Popular
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Capcom asks Monster Hunter Wilds players how they feel about the game in a survey longer than most hunts, and I guess y'all had feedback because it crashed due to "heavy traffic"
Magda and friends.
New graphic novel Magda, Intergalactic Chef puts a sci-fi twist on The Great British Bake Off
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 3 (2024)
22 years after the release of Bruce Almighty, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now officially Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai season 6
Cobra Kai mock trailer that sold the Karate Kid revival is revealed by the Netflix show’s co-creator