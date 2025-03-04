I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally set to release this month, but ahead of its launch, a collaboration with Red Bull has been revealed that'll let you get your hands on two useful-sounding items for free.

Last year, an apparent leak of the Animus Hub revealed images of cosmetics and weapons that players will be able to earn, and it was also claimed that in-game partnerships with companies including Red Bull, VISA, and Intel were happening. While Ubisoft quickly stepped in to clarify some "inaccurate rumors," noting that Animus Hub rewards "will be entirely free," it didn't shut down the idea that these collaborations were happening, leaving us all to wonder what underwhelming cosmetics might be coming our way. Lo and behold, here we have our first look at two Red Bull-themed trinkets that seem not bad, actually?

As you'd imagine, the items are emblazoned with the Red Bull logo, but to be fair, the design has been worked into each trinket really well – it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. They're not just cosmetic accessories either, as each has an actual effect. The first one, the Red Bull Medallion Trinket, is just for Naoe, and grants "+3% affliction buildup on enemies above half health." Meanwhile, the Red Bull Wooden Plaque Trinket is for Yasuke, and "restores 2% health on dodge."

To get your hands on the items, you'll first have to fill out a short Assassin's Creed Shadows quiz , but I should probably point that your results don't matter in the slightest. While you'd almost certainly have to go out of your way to answer every question incorrectly, it still offers you the prize and hits you with a "congrats," which looks rather sarcastic if there's a big ol' "0%" on your screen. Regardless, don't worry about getting everything right – the main part is clearly popping in your name and email at the end so that you can be sent your item codes.

At this point, before launch, it's hard to say if either of these trinkets are incredible, but at first glance, their gameplay boons sound solid, and considering they're free, there's no reason not to grab them. The fine-print reveals that they're only available "while supplies last" until April 30, so be sure to claim them sooner rather than later.

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, "Naoe and Yasuke share their progression" and you'll have to complete special quests to get the best abilities.