You can 100% Assassin's Creed Shadows achievements as either one of the open-world RPG's playable characters, and on any difficulty too

Although Assassin's Creed Shadows has put a lot of focus on its distinct dual protagonists, it doesn't put a lot of pressure on you to play as both. Director Jonathan Dumont recently assured fans that you won't be missing out on a bunch of content if you choose to primarily play only one character, and now it's been confirmed that you won't be missing out on any achievements either.

Ubisoft revealed the full list of Assassin's Creed Shadows achievements in a Steam blog and said a few words that made me breathe a big sigh of relief. The achievements, which are the same across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, "can all be earned in a single playthrough, meaning no achievement can be missed regardless of what story choices you make.

Better still, "your Leap of Fail will look just as spectacular whether you're playing on story mode or on expert level, as all achievements are unlockable regardless of difficulty level."

I won't lie, even if Assassin's Creed Shadows did have difficulty-based and character-specific achievements, there's no way I'm coming back to a potentially Valhalla-sized RPG for seconds, but it's good to know that it won't make diehard completionists do that.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out at long last on March 20, and if you're hyped for the series' long-awaited stab at feudal Japan, well, tread the internet very carefully until you get your hands on the game. Ubisoft confirmed this week that people have managed to get their hands on the game early, meaning spoilers are likely to be found all over the place.

