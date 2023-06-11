Star Wars Outlaws: Everything we know so far

Star Wars Outlaws is the open-world Ubisoft game that the publisher has spent the last few years teasing. Announced during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, this is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars games out there right now. Set in the criminal underworld, you'll take on the role of Key Vess in an action-adventure experience – guiding the young scoundrel as she attempts to pull off the greatest heist the Outer Rim has ever seen.

This is an original story set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so expect a few familiar faces to arrive alongside a new cast of characters, set of all-new locations, and plenty of surprises. There's still a lot to learn about Star Wars Outlaws, but we've pulled apart the reveal trailer and have outlined everything we know so far about Star Wars Outlaws for you below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has set a tentative Star Wars Outlaws release date of 2024. We know that Star Wars Outlaws will be released for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X, although no further announcements have been made regarding the release window or whether Outlaws will ultimately come to Game Pass.

Star Wars Outlaws setting

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws is the first ever open-world Star Wars game. The game takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in the Star Wars timeline. While little is known about the setting itself, it would appear that Star Wars Outlaws will take place (at least partially) in Toshara – a new location for the Star Wars universe, which you can catch a glimpse of at the 1:20 and 2:10 marks in the first trailer.

Star Wars Outlaws story

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws will introduce you to Kay Vess, a scoundrel who is trying to survive in the galactic underworld. The core storyline will see Kay attempting to pull off one of the biggest heists in the Outer Rim, all while trying to outmaneuver the reach of the Empire, the grasp of the Syndicates, and elements of her past. Kay is hoping to use the gains from the heist so that she can start a new life, although if I know my Star Wars, that's always easier said than done.

Star Wars Outlaws Kay Vess

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Kay Vess is a brand new character to the Star Wars universe. She's a scoundrel attempting to survive the criminal underworld, against the backdrop of the Empire's ongoing war against the Rebel Alliance. We know that Kay will be looking to pull off the biggest heist the Outer Rim has ever seen, although she may have some bigger things to worry about. From the debut trailer, it's made clear that Kay has a bounty on her head – we see members of the Pyke Syndicate and the Hutts here, so it's unclear who exactly is after her.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Massive Entertainment is yet to show Star Wars Outlaws gameplay, but that's expected to arrive at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12. Here's what I can tell you though: Star Wars Outlaws is an open world game, one which Lucasfilm Games' VP describes as "an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy." Douglas Reilly goes on to say that Outlaws will deliver "the Star Wars scoundrel fantasy like never before."

The Star Wars Outlaws trailer also infers that we'll be going to multiple locations. We see Kay behind the control panel of her ship, the Trailblazer, engaging in evasive maneuvers through space battles and jumping onto a speeder. Massive Entertainment is known for creating densely-populated playgrounds, so we're keen to see what it can pull off with the Star Wars universe at its disposal.

Star Wars Outlaws cast

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The two confirmed Star Wars Outlaws cast members surround the two lead characters, Kay Vess and Nix. Kay is being brought to life by Humberly González – who has starred in Killer High, In the Dark, Utopia Falls, and Ginny & Georgia. Kay's loyal companion, Nix, will be played by Dee Bradley Baker – a voice actor who you'll recognise from Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars Outlaws developer

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws is in development at Massive Entertainment. That's the studio responsible for The Division and The Division 2, and a couple of upcoming Ubisoft games including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Creative director Julian Gerighty says this of the new Star Wars game:

"When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel. These outlaws live life under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil. The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars."