Should you choose Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws to give information to?

The Star Wars Outlaws Eleera or Gorak choice is one of the first big decisions that players have to make in the main campaign, after it's revealed that Tizlak, a Pyke traitor, is secretly working for Governor Thorden. Star Wars Outlaws is actually using this to tutorialize a larger concept, but it's worth understanding the consequences of this choice initially, as it comes down to this: do you want to have the good will of the Pyke Syndicate or the Crimson Dawn? We'll cover the consequences of choosing between Gorak or Eleera in Star Wars Outlaws below, as well as what the best choice is.

What's the best choice between Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When choosing in Star Wars Outlaws whether to tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak, there is no best choice: it depends on which of the two criminal organisations you want to build your reputation with, the Pyke Syndicate or the Crimson Dawn. At this initial stage of the game, it's probably a little better to side with Crimson Dawn, as their merchants sell more useful gear in the early game, but it's a very small difference, ultimately speaking.

This is setting up a major gameplay system regarding the various Star Wars Outlaws factions and reputation, where your actions and choices affect how all the different criminal groups perceive you. Each faction has territory and merchants working for them: if you have a good reputation with that faction, you'll be allowed to walk around their territory and get better deals from their merchants, as well as access to exclusive stock.

Fortunately, no matter who you choose between Eleera and Gorak, you'll be able to appeal to the other faction with all sorts of methods later on, laid out in our guide above - there's no consequence here that you can't take back or undo. Of course, that goes both ways - you might lose your good standing with whatever faction you choose.

