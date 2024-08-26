Should you choose Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws to give information to?
The Star Wars Outlaws Eleera or Gorak choice is one of the first big decisions that players have to make in the main campaign, after it's revealed that Tizlak, a Pyke traitor, is secretly working for Governor Thorden. Star Wars Outlaws is actually using this to tutorialize a larger concept, but it's worth understanding the consequences of this choice initially, as it comes down to this: do you want to have the good will of the Pyke Syndicate or the Crimson Dawn? We'll cover the consequences of choosing between Gorak or Eleera in Star Wars Outlaws below, as well as what the best choice is.
What's the best choice between Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?
When choosing in Star Wars Outlaws whether to tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak, there is no best choice: it depends on which of the two criminal organisations you want to build your reputation with, the Pyke Syndicate or the Crimson Dawn. At this initial stage of the game, it's probably a little better to side with Crimson Dawn, as their merchants sell more useful gear in the early game, but it's a very small difference, ultimately speaking.
This is setting up a major gameplay system regarding the various Star Wars Outlaws factions and reputation, where your actions and choices affect how all the different criminal groups perceive you. Each faction has territory and merchants working for them: if you have a good reputation with that faction, you'll be allowed to walk around their territory and get better deals from their merchants, as well as access to exclusive stock.
Fortunately, no matter who you choose between Eleera and Gorak, you'll be able to appeal to the other faction with all sorts of methods later on, laid out in our guide above - there's no consequence here that you can't take back or undo. Of course, that goes both ways - you might lose your good standing with whatever faction you choose.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.