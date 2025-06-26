What's the best choice for Tomorrow's Nightmare in Death Stranding 2?

Tomorrow's Nightmare question in Death Stranding 2 gives you a choice of several characters, and tells you "only one may you choose. Choose well". You're then given a choice of four characters: Higgs, Rainy, Fragile and Tomorrow herself, though it's not clear what this means.

Death Stranding 2 has more than a few questions where the answers are fixed, or it's impossible to get them wrong, or where you're steered towards a specific outcome, and from I can see, this is definitely one of those moments. Ultimately I don't think it matters what you choose, as I'll explain below, covering everything we know about Tomorrow's nightmare choice in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

What's the best choice in Tomorrow's Death Stranding 2 nightmare question?

As mentioned above, there appears to be no difference for who you choose in Tomorrow's nightmare question on the story of Death Stranding 2.

No matter who you pick, Sam immediately wakes up in his bed a moment later, and nothing about the game changes, with no rewards for picking the right thing or failure state for picking the wrong thing, so there's no chance to get a new decal for your Death Stranding 2 vehicles this time around. We played through this sequence a couple of times, even picking different options, the consequences (or lack thereof) were exactly the same. So... it was all just a dream, and Tomorrow referring to it as a nightmare is an apt description.

Not only that, but one player on the GamesRadar+ team never even experienced this sequence, having made it through the entire game to end credits without even being given the chance to make this choice. That seems to show that it is entirely optional and almost certainly minimally consequential, if it has any consequences at all. It comes about after having completed all the little schooling lessons with Rainy, with the most recent question being the Death Stranding 2 F1 fastest route puzzle.

