Should you choose Louisa or Zoe in Starfield's Alternating Currents

The Starfield Alternating Currents mission asks you to choose between Louisa Reyez and Zoe Kaminski after you meet Louisa chasing a power drain in The Well on Jemison. The task sees you checking electrical junction boxes all over the city but, ultimately, asks you to choose a side between MAST and the Trade Authority at the end. So who should you pick out of Louisa and Zoe in Starfield? Here's what I've found from playing both sides of Alternating Currents.

Should you choose Louisa and Zoe in Alternating Currents

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you first meet Louisa Reyez in The Well, she'll ask you to help trace a power drain. This will involve looking at power boxes all over the city - if you have trouble finding any just pop your Starfield scanner to see a line on the floor leading you. This search will eventually lead you to Zoe Kaminski from the Trade Authority and, ultimately, the discovery of a bank hacking robbery.

The tricky part is that both parties want the information you discover exclusively, with the conclusion of Alternating Currents forcing you to chose between Louisa Reyez and Zoe Kaminski, so who should you pick?

Here's the thing: it doesn't matter. Whoever you chose at the end, you'll get a thank you and 2000 credits from either side.

If there's any follow up after this I've yet to see it. I completed Alternating Currents about seven hours in to Starfield, and have returned a few times to see if there's any more but so far, some 70 hours later, there's nothing. It's possible there might be something after completing a later mission I haven't got to yet, so if that happens I'll update this.

