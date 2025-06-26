Who should you pick to be Charlie's face in Death Stranding 2?

Choosing Charlie's face and voice in Death Stranding 2 seems like a nice opportunity for you to (sort of) bring back one of four characters from the first game, but your choice is actually restricted. Charlie, the mysterious patron of Drawbridge, initially presents themselves as a mannequin head with an animated face in Death Stranding 2 but then gives Sam the chance to choose their face and voice to match someone more familiar and trustworthy.

You then get to choose between Heartman, Lockne, Die-Hardman, or Deadman, but you'll quickly find that only one is acceptable, making the choice quite redundant. If you want further details on this Episode 3 decision, I've explained the Charlie choice in Death Stranding 2 in a bit more detail.

Be aware of some spoilers below, though you should already know about these if you've reached this point in Death Stranding 2

All options for Charlie's face in Death Stranding 2 explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite there being four options for Charlie's face and voice in Death Stranding 2, Die-Hardman is the only acceptable option.

If you pick Heartman, Lockne, or Deadman, Charlie will give you an excuse as to why picking them is wrong and will present the choice again with their name greyed out, preventing you from picking them again. The reasons you can't pick these characters are as follows:

Heartman: There's no point as he shows up later in the game.

There's no point as he shows up later in the game. Lockne: Mama's Ka occupies Lockne's body and Charlie reckons that adding his persona to that would get confusing.

Mama's Ka occupies Lockne's body and Charlie reckons that adding his persona to that would get confusing. Deadman: He recently died and Charlie says it's too soon.

The ending of Death Stranding 2 (Image credit: Sony) If you've played the game before or want to know what's ahead, find out our (spoiler heavy) Death Stranding 2 ending explained guide here!

Overall, this choice has a bit more of an impact than the Death Stranding 2 "I won't do it" choice at the start of the game, determining how Charlie presents themselves. It's also quite similar to your Death Stranding 2 birthday which has a minimal effect on gameplay and is mostly for flavor.

After making this choice and more cutscenes, you can finally head out into the Australian wilderness, letting you meet up with the likes of the Death Stranding 2 Lone Commander and eventually enter the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.